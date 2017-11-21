Hi new friend! Competitors.site collect website references around the world organized by industry and country. Our aim is to reduce time spent by product owners and designers on searching for a good benchmark in a particular industry. We took Forbes 2000 list and got the leaders from each industry.
For now, we have done benchmarks for e-commerce stores and banks. Me (Denis Shershnev) and Nikolay Ivanov are in those industries for several years, but when we did that job we discovered a lot of new. We also took Forbes 2000 list and started to benchmark the leaders with good UX from each industry.
Competitors.site is created by Eulerr.com and ohmyinterface.com
Want to add new industry or website example? Send it to us.